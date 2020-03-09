Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Overhead electric wires at North Wembley junction were damaged on Saturday

Major disruption is expected at London Euston for a third day after a kilometre of cable was damaged.

Overhead power wires were damaged near Wembley on Saturday causing trains to be cancelled or delayed over the weekend.

National Rail said engineers had been working overnight to make repairs but a "significant amount of work" was still required.

Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

Network Rail said it had completed work on three of the four lines affected but some routes still face problems:

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Birmingham New Street / Liverpool Lime Street / Holyhead / Manchester Piccadilly / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

London Northwestern Railway between London Euston and Northampton / Milton Keynes Central / Stafford / Crewe

Southern Railway services between East Croydon and Milton Keynes Central

Avanti West Coast is running a reduced service during the day and have warned that the trains which are running will be extremely busy.

The firm has advised passengers their tickets will still be valid on Tuesday.

Skip Twitter post by @NetworkRailEUS We’re really sorry to passengers who’ve been disrupted by the damaged overhead wires in #SouthKenton 😔



1000m of wire was damaged on Saturday. We’ve worked to balance keeping passengers moving on unaffected lines & repairing the damage



We’re working again tonight to fix it 🛠 pic.twitter.com/l8ZP8asaB1 — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) March 9, 2020 Report

London Northwestern Railway services are expected to be particularly disrupted from Tring, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Apsley, Kings Langley, Watford Junction, Bushey and Harrow and Wealdstone.

A shuttle bus is running between Hemel Hempstead, Apsley, Kings Langley and Watford Junction, the company said.

Southern Railway said a shuttle service had been put in place between Clapham Junction and Shepherds Bush and will run until the end of the day.

London Overground trains between Euston and Watford Junction and Caledonian Sleeper services are no longer affected by the problem.