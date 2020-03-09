Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was found with multiple injuries on a bus in Whitehorse Lane, South Norwood

A teenager has been stabbed to death on a bus in south London.

The victim, who is believed to be 17, was found with multiple injuries after police were called to Whitehorse Lane in South Norwood, at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

Scotland Yard said no arrests have been made and a police cordon remains in place.