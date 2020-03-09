Man shot dead by police in Westminster

Image copyright PA Media

A knifeman has been shot dead by armed police officers in Westminster.

The man was seen "acting suspiciously" at 23:25 GMT on Sunday and pulled out two knives when challenged by officers on patrol, Scotland Yard said.

Armed officers responded to the incident and a Taser and gun were fired.

The man was pronounced dead by the London Ambulance Service in Great Scotland Yard but the incident is not being treated as terror related.

No members of the public or police officers were injured and inquires are ongoing, the Met said.

A number of road closures remain in place in the area.

Northumberland Avenue is closed between Victoria Embankment and Trafalgar Square. Whitehall is also shut southbound, Transport for London said.