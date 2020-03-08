Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shanur Ahmed's body was found in an area of scrubland at the rear of Gallions Reach DLR station

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of another boy who was found dead near to a DLR station in east London.

Shanur Ahmed, 16, was reported missing in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

His body was discovered at Gallions Reach DLR station in Beckton and a murder investigation was launched.

The 17-year-old boy will appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Monday after being charged with murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 20-year-old man who was also arrested by police will not face any further action, the Met Police said.

Four other boys, aged 16 and 17, have been bailed to a later date.

Image copyright @999London Image caption Shanur Ahmed was pronounced dead at the scene after being found by paramedics

Shanur, a Newham Sixth Form College student from Manor Park, told his parents he was going to visit a friend in hospital on Monday evening, but he did not come back and his parents reported him missing.

A post-mortem gave Shanur's cause of death as head injuries.

His father Sharif Ahmed said the family were "devastated" by his son's death.

The family were taken to the scene where Shanur's body was found on Tuesday and Mr Ahmed told the BBC they were "shocked" to find his son's broken glasses and blood-stained tissues.

Due to Shanur having been reported as a missing person, the Met Police said the Independent Office of Police Conduct had been informed.