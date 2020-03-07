Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Kercher and Meredith's sister Stephanie Kercher at a press conference in 2008

The father of murdered British exchange student Meredith Kercher died from "a fall", police have said.

John Kercher, 77, was found collapsed on Windmill Road in Croydon, south London, on 13 January and died from his injuries in hospital on 1 February.

The Met said no-one was wanted over Mr Kercher's death and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

His daughter Miss Kercher, 21, was stabbed to death on a student exchange trip to Perugia, Italy, in 2007.

Mr Kercher was found with a broken leg and arm and Det Supt Steve Andrews said police were treating his death as "unexplained".

"We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of his death, including whether he may have been involved in a collision," he said at the time.

The Met said a post-mortem was carried out on 11 February and found Mr Kercher's injuries "were consistent with a fall".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Meredith Kercher was stabbed to death on a student exchange trip

In 2009, Amanda Knox and her then boyfriend Rafaele Sollecito were convicted of Miss Kercher's murder after it was claimed they had all been involved in a sex game that had gone wrong.

Prosecutors later alleged the murder resulted from a heated argument over cleanliness in the Perugia apartment.

Two years later, both Ms Knox and Italian Mr Sollecito were cleared of Miss Kercher's murder after doubts were raised over procedures used to gather DNA evidence.

A retrial was ordered in 2013 after an appeal by prosecutors, who argued that important DNA evidence had been disregarded, and in 2014 the original guilty verdicts were reinstated.

But in a final ruling in the long-running case in March 2015, Italy's top appeals court overturned the convictions again.

Rudy Guede was also jailed for Miss Kercher's murder and he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.