Spot the bulldog: Man, 32, charged with puppy robbery
A man has been charged on suspicion of stealing a puppy at knifepoint in a street robbery.
Spot the bulldog was being walked on 5 March when two men - one armed with a blade - approached in a Mercedes.
They threatened the owner and snatched Spot before fleeing the scene in Orpington, London. The dog was found in Harlow, Essex, and returned home.
Francis Zeta, 32, has been charged with robbery and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
