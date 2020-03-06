Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police said Spot the bulldog was found wandering in a street on his own and has now been returned to his owner

A man has been charged on suspicion of stealing a puppy at knifepoint in a street robbery.

Spot the bulldog was being walked on 5 March when two men - one armed with a blade - approached in a Mercedes.

They threatened the owner and snatched Spot before fleeing the scene in Orpington, London. The dog was found in Harlow, Essex, and returned home.

Francis Zeta, 32, has been charged with robbery and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

