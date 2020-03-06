Image copyright Jonathan Mok Image caption Jonathan Mok posted a selfie and another photo of his injuries on Facebook

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attacking a student who was told: "We don't want your coronavirus in our country."

Jonathan Mok, 23, was attacked as he walked down Oxford Street at about 21:15 GMT of 24 February when a group of four males began shouting.

Mr Mok, from Singapore, said the group beat him up when he confronted them.

Both boys, aged 16 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.

The 16-year-old has been released under investigation. The 15-year-old has been released on bail until later this month,

University College London student Mr Mok said he was attacked close to Tottenham Court Road.

Describing the attack, Mr Mok said the man who kicked him "was really angry".

"He shouted: 'I don't want your coronavirus in my country'," Mr Mok told the BBC.

A second male threw a punch, causing his nose to bleed badly.

Mr Mok told the BBC he may need an operation on a broken bone near his right eye.

