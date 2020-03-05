Serving Met Police officer arrested by terror unit

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The Met said the officer's status is "under review"

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested by the force's terrorism unit.

The 21-year-old was arrested at a home in north London and has been taken to a police station.

The Met said the arrest relates to suspected membership of a proscribed organisation linked to right-wing terrorism - believed to be National Action.

Officers are searching the address where he was arrested.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct as a mandatory referral, the force added.

A statement said: "Whilst the investigation remains ongoing, at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any threat to wider public safety in relation to this matter."

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.