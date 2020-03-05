Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police said Spot the bulldog was found wandering in a street on his own and has now been returned to his owner

A puppy called Spot who was stolen in a knifepoint robbery in London has been found and reunited with his owner.

The bulldog puppy had been walking with his owner on Tuesday morning when the dog was snatched by two men - one with a knife - in Opington.

The Metropolitan Police said Spot was found wandering in a street on his own and has now been returned to his owner.

Officers raided a property in Newham and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

Spot and his owner had been walking in Lullingstone Crescent, near the junction with Grovelands Road, at about 08:50 GMT when they were approached by two men in a white Mercedes car.

The driver threatened the owner with a knife and stole the puppy before driving off.

