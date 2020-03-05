Image copyright Met Police Image caption The victim has been named as 24-year-old Asante Campbell

A teenager has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Asante Campbell, 24, died after he was found with stab wounds inside a car in Parson Street, Hendon, at 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said 19-year-old Hafid Abdi Mohammed Omar, of Orange Hill Road, Edgware, had been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.