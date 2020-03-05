London

Croydon stabbing: Man charged with murder

  • 5 March 2020
Tyler Roye Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Tyler Roye died after being stabbed in Croydon on 26 February

A man has been charged with murdering another man who was stabbed in a south London street.

Tyler Roye, 24, was treated at the scene in Croydon on 26 February after being knifed in the chest but died later in hospital.

Sam Odupitan, of Longheath Gardens, Croydon, has been charged with murder and two counts of robbery.

The Metropolitan Police said 23-year-old Mr Odupitan was due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.

