Coronavirus: Men wanted over 'racist' Oxford Street attack on student
CCTV images of four men wanted over an allegedly racist attack in central London have been released.
Jonathan Mok, 23, said he was walking down Oxford Street on 24 February when he heard shouts of "coronavirus".
The University College London student was beaten and punched in an attack, which the Met Police is treating as "racially aggravated".
Det Sgt Emma Kirby said she was "committed to finding the perpetrators".
Mr Mok, who is from Singapore, was attacked at about 21:15 GMT close to Tottenham Court Road, near to his home.
He posted images of his bruised eye on Facebook, which have been shared thousands of times.
Describing the attack, he wrote: "All of a sudden, the first punch was swung at my face and took me by surprise."
Mr Mok said his face was "exploding with blood" from the attack, which left him in "daze and shock".
He felt the coronavirus outbreak has been used by some as an excuse to "further hatred for people different from them".
"I just think it's a pity to have such experiences taint the image of this beautiful city [that has] so many nice people," Mr Mok added.
Det Sgt Emma Kirby added: "There's no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators."
