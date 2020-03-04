Image copyright Met Police Image caption Det Supt Emma Kirby said she wants to identify the men in the CCTV pictures

CCTV images of four men wanted over an allegedly racist attack in central London have been released.

Jonathan Mok, 23, said he was walking down Oxford Street on 24 February when he heard shouts of "coronavirus".

The University College London student was beaten and punched in an attack, which the Met Police is treating as "racially aggravated".

Det Sgt Emma Kirby said she was "committed to finding the perpetrators".

Mr Mok, who is from Singapore, was attacked at about 21:15 GMT close to Tottenham Court Road, near to his home.

He posted images of his bruised eye on Facebook, which have been shared thousands of times.

Image copyright Jonathan Mok Image caption Jonathan Mok posted a selfie and another photo of his injuries on Facebook

Describing the attack, he wrote: "All of a sudden, the first punch was swung at my face and took me by surprise."

Mr Mok said his face was "exploding with blood" from the attack, which left him in "daze and shock".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police said the attack happened on Oxford Street near to Tottenham Court Road Tube station

He felt the coronavirus outbreak has been used by some as an excuse to "further hatred for people different from them".

"I just think it's a pity to have such experiences taint the image of this beautiful city [that has] so many nice people," Mr Mok added.

Det Sgt Emma Kirby added: "There's no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators."

