Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video shows moments after police shooting

Two Met police officers called to the Streatham attack are being investigated for alleged dangerous driving and misconduct over a car crash.

The officers were travelling to the scene on 2 February after Sudesh Amman, wearing a fake suicide vest, stabbed two people.

One officer was involved in a crash with two other cars which injured him and a member of the public.

The Met Police Federation described the move as "a complete joke".

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officers were under investigation on suspicion of dangerous driving and gross misconduct.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Attacker Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police in Streatham on 2 February

It followed a referral from the Metropolitan Police on Friday which said one of the drivers was in an unmarked car while the other was in a marked armed vehicle.

The two officers have been placed on restricted duties and are not allowed to drive police vehicles while the investigation is carried out.

Met Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said: "The public will be appalled when they hear that brave police officers responding to a terrorist attack can be treated in such a manner.

"What kind of message does this send? These officers and their colleagues put their lives on the line that day to protect the public.

"Now potentially their careers are on the line. It's absurd. A complete joke."

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.