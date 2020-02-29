Man critically ill after murder attempt in Kingston
- 29 February 2020
A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition following a stabbing in south-west London.
Police were called at about 03:40 GMT to Wood Street in Kingston, where they found a man with serious stab injuries.
Two men aged 18 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.
Officers would be patrolling in the town centre throughout the day, the Met Police said.