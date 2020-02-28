Image copyright PA Media Image caption All of Tamara Ecclestone's jewellery is said to have been stolen in the raid on her house next to Hyde Park

A woman has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit burglary at the home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone.

Cleaner Maria Mester, 47, appeared via video link at Isleworth Crown Court from where she also denied concealing criminal property.

Thieves reportedly stole £50m worth of jewellery from the Kensington home of the daughter of ex Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

The majority of it has yet to be recovered, the court heard.

A £300,000 pair of diamond earrings and a Louis Vuitton bag were among the stolen items which included currency, jewellery and watches.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tamara Ecclestone, pictured with father Bernie, worked on F1 magazine and also modelled for Armani

The alleged conspiracy is said to have taken place between 30 November and February 1, 2020, while the charge of concealing criminal property dates back to January 31.

It followed the raid on the home of Ms Ecclestone in Palace Green, Kensington, in west London, on Friday 13 December.

Ms Ecclestone had left the country for her Christmas holiday with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.

Police said in December they were called by building security.

Ms Mester's son Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, from Bethnal Green has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and is due to appear before the courts next week.

He is also accused of having custody or control of a counterfeit currency note and attempting to remove criminal property.

A trial date for Ms Mester has been set for 20 July.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Cartier bangle worth £80,000 was reportedly stolen in the burglary

Ms Ecclestone bought the 55-room Kensington home next to Hyde Park in 2011 for £45m, according to Forbes magazine.

The 35-year-old also spent millions renovating the property to include an "Amazonian crystal bathtub, a private nightclub, a bowling alley, a subterranean swimming pool, a beauty salon, a dog spa and a car lift".