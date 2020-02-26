Londoners will head to the polls on 7 May to elect a mayor and 25 London Assembly members.

Some 5.9m voters are registered to vote in the capital with the mayoral election taking place every four years.

These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for mayor (listed alphabetically):

Shaun Bailey, Conservatives

A former youth worker who currently serves as a Tory on the London Assembly.

Siobhan Benita, Liberal Democrats

A former civil servant who previously stood as an independent candidate in the 2012 London mayoral election.

Sian Berry, Green Party

The co-leader of the Green Party currently serves as a London Assembly member and councillor in Camden.

Drillminister, Independent

A London-born drill rapper who is running as an independent candidate.

Sadiq Khan, Labour

Served as MP for Tooting for 11 years before he was elected mayor of London in 2016.

David Kurten, Independent

A former teacher who sits with the Brexit Alliance Group on the London Assembly.

Winston McKenzie, Unity In Action

The 2016 Celebrity Big Brother contestant is founder and leader of the Unity In Action party.

Charlie Mullins, Independent

The independent candidate is the founder and CEO of Pimlico Plumbers.

Rosalind Readhead, Independent

An anti-car campaigner who is running as an independent candidate.

Mandu Reid, Women's Equality Party

The leader of the Women's Equality Party has worked for all three of London's previous mayors on various projects.

Rory Stewart, Independent

The former Conservative leader candidate, served as a Tory MP and minister but is running as an independent.

All candidates must submit their completed nomination papers by 16:00 BST on 1 April to stand in the election.