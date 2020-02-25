Image copyright PA Image caption Milly and Toby Savill married in 2017 and were described as a "devoted" couple

A young British couple killed in a crash on a Greek island were trying to make a U-turn when their hired buggy fell off a cliff, an inquest heard.

Teachers Milly and Toby Savill, both 25, had been driving on Santorini's Profitis Ilias mountain before they plunged 200m (656ft) into a ravine.

Coroner Shanta Deonarine concluded they died from multiple injuries.

Ms Savill's father Steve Coulson said it was a comfort to know their "last minutes were spent having fun."

It was not known who was driving at the time of the crash on on 14 April 2019, Ms Deonarine told the hearing at Southwark Coroner's Court

She said an eyewitness to the accident had told Greek police the pair had attempted to turn the buggy around before falling off the edge.

Rescue teams recovered their bodies and the buggy from the foot of the cliff. The couple, from Vauxhall, south London, were officially declared dead at Fira General Hospital.

Ms Deonarine recorded the deaths as the result of a road accident.

In a statement read out at the inquest, Mr Coulson said the families did not want to know who was driving as they did not want to attribute blame to anyone.

"We're not interested in how they died, we're just interested in how they lived," said Mr Coulson, a vicar at St Mark's church in Kennington, south London.

"An iPad of theirs that was recovered had 72 photos which were taken a couple of hours before the accident.

"It's a comfort to know they were having a good time on holiday. They were just two people having fun - just as they lived for 25 years.

"Their last minutes were spent having fun."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Profitis Elias' peak stands at 1,853ft (564m) above sea level and is the highest point on the Santorini

Mr Savill taught history at Ark Evelyn Grace Academy and joined the Brixton-based school in September 2018 as a newly qualified teacher.

Mrs Savill taught at St Anne's Catholic primary school in Vauxhall and was described by head teacher Catherine Davis as a "much-loved member of staff".

Profitis Elias' peak stands at 1,853ft (564m) above sea level and is the highest point on the island, which is popular with British holidaymakers.