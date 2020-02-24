Image copyright PA Media Image caption Stanbury jumped into the court's well, the area between where the judge and the barristers sit

An electrician who jumped from the public gallery at the Old Bailey to protest a gang being sentenced for murder has been jailed.

Carl Stanbury, 36, was sentenced at the same court to seven months in jail after judge Mr Justice Edis said violent protest was "unacceptable".

He had previously admitted contempt in the face of the court and apologised.

The court heard he jumped 9ft (2.7m) as five men were being jailed for Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck's murder.

He jumped as a fight had broken out in the dock among the five defendants and in the public gallery.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Stanbury considers himself to be the stepfather of Shane Lyons, who was jailed for 21 years for his part in the murder

Sheareem Cookhorn, 21, Tyrell Graham, 18, and 17-year-olds Jayden O'Neil-Crichlow, Shane Lyons and Ojay Hamilton were sentenced last month for the attack on the 19-year-old in Wood Green, north London, in February last year.

Stanbury was the partner of Lyons' mother and considered himself as his stepfather.

Defence counsel James Higbee said during the murder sentencing, a fight also broke out in the public gallery - where he was sitting - after someone there had said they thought one of the defendants had a knife.

"That information seemed to spread among the public gallery and things became chaotic," he said.

Mr Higbee said three police officers attempted to clear the public gallery amid the melee, adding Stanbury was "grabbed" from behind, as though being put in a headlock.

"It occurred to him there were other people who might have more serious intentions in the public gallery, where there were gang members," he said.

Stanbury was said to have shouted threats towards the sentencing judge before being restrained by police officers.

He later said he was "in shock and made a really bad decision to jump down".

Sentencing Stanbury, of no fixed address, the judge said: "Those who are present are required to exercise full control in court.

"They may exercise their right to freedom of speech (outside court) ... but violent protest is simply unacceptable."