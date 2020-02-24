Man's body found in back of bin lorry in Camberwell
- 24 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man has been found in the back of a bin lorry in south London.
Emergency services were called to Bethwin Road in Camberwell at 05:35 GMT over reports of a body being discovered.
Police and paramedics attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about him have been given.
Scotland Yard said the death was being treated as unexplained and "inquiries into the circumstances continue".