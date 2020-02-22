Image copyright @MurshHabib Image caption Police were called to London Central Mosque near Regent's Park in central London

A man has been charged with a stabbing which happened inside London's Central Mosque during afternoon prayers.

Daniel Horton, 29, is accused of attacking Raafat Maglad at the Regent's Park venue on Thursday.

Mr Maglad, who is in his 70s, sustained stab wounds to his neck.

Mr Horton, who is accused of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

After receiving hospital treatment, Mr Maglad returned to the mosque for Friday prayers the day after being attacked.

The muezzin - someone who calls Muslims to prayer - said it was "very important" for him to attend again.

"If I miss it, I just miss something very important. It is very important for us as Muslims," he said.

Scotland Yard has said it was not treating the attack as terror-related.