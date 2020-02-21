Image copyright The Met Image caption Ricky Preddie pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a police officer by dangerous driving

A man who killed a schoolboy 20 years ago has been jailed for seriously injuring a police officer by driving his car into her.

In November Ricky Preddie, 32, from Harrow, reversed into an officer to avoid a police stop.

When he was 13, Preddie was jailed with another boy for the 2006 manslaughter of 10-year-old Damilola Taylor.

On Friday he was sentenced to four years in jail after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Harrow Crown Court was told PC Natalia Trzeciak suffered wounds including serious neck and leg injuries.

The defendant, who is also known as Ricky Johnson, was driving an Alfa Romeo in Wembley, north London, which police tried to stop.

To avoid them, he reversed along the pavement, crashing into a police vehicle and causing leg and neck injuries to the officer getting out.

He escaped but was later arrested.

Preddie also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Preddie served eight years in jail for his part in the killing of Damilola Taylor who was jabbed in the thigh with a broken beer bottle by a gang of youths as he walked home from a library after school.

He was found bleeding to death in a stairwell near his home in Peckham, south London.