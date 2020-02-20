Woman dies in Brixton crash after police pursuit

Image copyright @richardtudor96 Image caption Police had signalled for the car to stop before it sped off in Brixton

A woman in her twenties has died after being struck by a car involved in a police pursuit in south London.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead after being hit on a pavement in Brixton Hill at 21:46 GMT on Wednesday.

Police had earlier signalled for the car to stop but it sped off, the Met said.

The car was found abandoned nearby but no arrests have been made, the force added. Officers are tracing the victim's next of kin.

A forensics tent was seen erected at the scene.

The A23 Brixton Hill was closed overnight but has since reopened.