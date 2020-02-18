Chelsea murder arrest after man found dead
- 18 February 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead.
The 54-year-old victim was found with head injuries at a property in St Mark's Grove, Chelsea, south-west London on Monday at about 19:00 GMT.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the London Ambulance Service. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.
A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.