A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead.

The 54-year-old victim was found with head injuries at a property in St Mark's Grove, Chelsea, south-west London on Monday at about 19:00 GMT.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the London Ambulance Service. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.