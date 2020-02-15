Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tony Camoccio was arrested at Hurghada International Airport last week

A British man detained in Egypt after reportedly patting a security guard on the back has been released.

Tony Camoccio, 51, feared he would be falsely accused of sexual assault after the incident at Hurghada International Airport on 8 February.

More than 5,000 people had signed a petition supporting Mr Camoccio.

Campaign group Detained in Dubai said he had been released from custody after paying about £1,000 in bail and other costs.

Its chief executive Radha Stirling said the case had been dismissed for lack of evidence.

In a statement Mr Camoccio, from Sutton, south London, said: "I'm very excited to be heading home and can't wait to see all of my family after the past week's events.

"I'm very thankful to everyone for their support."

Mr Camoccio, who has visited Egypt several times, was at the end of his holiday with his wife and a large group of friends when the incident is said to have happened at an airport checkpoint.

Detained in Dubai said he was released after paying about £1,000 in bail and related fees.

Ms Stirling tweeted to say Mr Camoccio "will be on the first flight home".

The Foreign Office said it was in contact with Mr Camoccio's family and the Egyptian authorities.