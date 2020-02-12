Image copyright Met Police Image caption Baris Kucuk was stabbed in the early hours of 1 June 2019

A 24-year-old man who stabbed a man in the leg and then stole alcohol from him has been found guilty of murder.

Baris Kucuk, 33, was stabbed in the early hours of 1 June 2019 in Seven Sisters Road, Haringey and died in hospital two days later.

Adam Tarik, of Vale Road, north London, previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and possession of a knife before his trial.

A jury found him guilty of murder after an eight-day trial at the Old Bailey.

The court heard Tarik had attacked Mr Kucuk, who was Kurdish and from Turkey, after he spotted him and a woman by an off licence near Manor House underground station.

Tarik had been out looking for people to rob, and had earlier approached a woman in an attempt to rob her, but she had fled, jurors heard.

Mr Kucuk's female companion told the court she became aware of a man on a bike getting closer, and his presence had made her feel anxious.

She said Mr Kucuk had walked her to her front door and then seconds later, she heard screaming and a man standing over him as he lay on the floor.

The man got back on his bike and rode off in the direction of Seven Sisters station, leaving Mr Kucuk bleeding on the pavement.

He stole the alcohol bought by Mr Kucuk earlier that night.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple organ failure, hypovolemic shock and an incised wound to the left lower leg.

In a statement, Mr Kucuk's family said: "The impact of Baris's death went beyond our family. The Kurdish community and our friends and family in the UK are horrified and devastated.

"Adam Tarik has been ice cold and callous, showing no regard nor remorse for what this meant for us as a family, despite seeing that we were in obvious pain and desperate for answers.

"We do not want another family to go through the pain we have gone through. Enough is enough.

"It is now time to take decisive action to halt knife crime and make our streets safer for our children and for everyone."

Tarik will be sentenced on Thursday.