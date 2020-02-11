Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Croydon's bid is based around the themes of progress, nature, inclusion and growth

Lewisham and Croydon have been named London Boroughs of Culture.

The winning bids, one of which was backed by grime artist Stormzy, saw off competition from five other boroughs.

Lewisham will receive the title and £1.35m prize in 2021, followed by Croydon in 2023.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Lewisham and Croydon have set out bold and exciting plans that will use culture to deliver real change in their boroughs."

Waltham Forest and Brent were awarded the prize in 2019 and 2020.

The winning bids

Lewisham's bid, promised to "inspire local people to take action on climate change".

Its plans include a large-scale dance performance and a climate-change carnival.

Croydon's bid is based around the themes of progress, nature, inclusion and growth.

Plans include a music festival, a "reuse and recycle" fashion show and employment opportunities for young people.

Hammersmith and Fulham, Haringey and Sutton will also receive up to £200,000 each made available for the Mayor's Cultural Impact Awards.

The project is inspired by the success of European capital of culture programmes and the UK city of culture, won by Coventry in 2021.

Leader of Croydon Council, Tony Newman, said: "From Stormzy to our very own Shaniqua Benjami, Croydon is the home of talent, with a rich musical heritage as the birthplace of punk, grime and more, with an exciting future ahead.

"We are going to make 2023 a celebration of our town's wonderful diversity, make everyone proud and repay the Mayor's belief in us. This is Croydon - and we are incredibly proud."

Mayor of Lewisham, Damien Egan said: "I'm delighted we have been awarded Borough of Culture 2021. This is an incredible opportunity for Lewisham and I couldn't be more proud to be Lewisham's Mayor."

He added the borough would "channel its passion for creativity into efforts for helping the climate emergency."