Image copyright PA Media Image caption Manish Shah worked as a family planning specialist

A GP has been given three life sentences for 90 sex assaults on female patients.

Manish Shah assaulted 23 women and a 15-year-old girl while working in London - carrying out invasive examinations for his own gratification.

The Old Bailey heard he used Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody as examples to frighten patients about their health.

Judge Anne Molyneux described him as a "master of deception who abused his position of power".

"You made up stories which got into heads and caused panic," she said.

Shah convinced his victims to have unnecessary checks between May 2009 and June 2013.

"Your behaviour was not only sexual but was driven by your desire to control and on occasions humiliate women," the judge said.