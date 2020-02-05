Image copyright Met Police Image caption Iderval Da Silva was beaten to death in Battersea in May last year

Three teenagers have been jailed for killing an Uber Eats delivery driver who tried to stop them stealing his moped in west London.

Iderval Da Silva, 46, was beaten to death in Battersea on 25 May.

Jadan Richards, 19, was given a life sentence for the murder at the Old Bailey on Wednesday. He must serve a minimum term of 12 years.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also jailed for 11-and-a-half years for murder.

A 17-year-old boy convicted of manslaughter was given a four-year term.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jadan Richards was one of three teenagers found guilty of killing Iderval Da Silva

The group spotted Mr Da Silva's unattended moped outside a Battersea cafe and one of them tried to snatch it, the court heard.

When Brazilian Mr Da Silva tried to stop them he was set upon in a "momentary explosion of short-lived violence".

The victim's son, Caique Keven Silva, said in a statement: "I find it very difficult to explain how not having my dad here is affecting me.

"Part of me still thinks that this hasn't really happened, that it is only a nightmare from which I will wake up at any time."

He added: "My dad was there for people, never thinking of himself. No-one deserves to lose their father in the way I lost mine."

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Iderval Da Silva was attacked when he tried to stop a group of teenagers stealing his moped

Sentencing, judge Mark Dennis QC told the defendants: "There is no reason to think that any of you were immature for your age at that time, nor that you would not have known that such an unnecessary and cowardly assault was both wrong and wholly unjustified."

Following the trial Jasire Frazer, 18, from Wandsworth, and a 17-year-old were cleared of murder and the alternative charge of manslaughter.

Another 17-year-old boy was cleared on the judge's direction midway through the trial.