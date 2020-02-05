Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dorothy Woolmer has been described as a wonderful woman who was full of life

A 23-year-old man has admitted murdering and sexually assaulting an 89-year-old widow in her own bed in north London.

Dorothy Woolmer was found dead with severe injuries at her home in Waltheof Gardens, Tottenham, on 5 August last year.

Reece Dempster, from Haringey, had previously admitted manslaughter but had denied sexual assault.

Sentencing at the Old Bailey is expected to take place on Thursday.

The court heard Ms Woolmer died as the result of "multiple blunt trauma injuries".

She had been widowed in 2017, after 64 years of marriage.