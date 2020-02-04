London

Soho WW2 bomb: Streets closed for second time in 24 hours

  • 4 February 2020
Road closures on Tuesday Image copyright Twitter/@SteffanHonour
Image caption A police cordon was put up around Dean Street again on Tuesday, following similar closures on Monday

Several streets in central London have been cordoned off for a second time in 24 hours after part of an unexploded World War Two bomb was found.

The ordnance was discovered during building work on Monday, prompting the evacuation of buildings in Soho.

On Tuesday, Scotland Yard confirmed on Twitter "another part of yesterday's WW2 ordnance [has] been discovered".

Properties on Dean Street, Richmond Mews, Meard Street and St Anne's Court have been evacuated.

Bateman Street has also been closed.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

More on this story