Soho WW2 bomb: Streets closed for second time in 24 hours
- 4 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Several streets in central London have been cordoned off for a second time in 24 hours after part of an unexploded World War Two bomb was found.
The ordnance was discovered during building work on Monday, prompting the evacuation of buildings in Soho.
On Tuesday, Scotland Yard confirmed on Twitter "another part of yesterday's WW2 ordnance [has] been discovered".
Properties on Dean Street, Richmond Mews, Meard Street and St Anne's Court have been evacuated.
Bateman Street has also been closed.
Road closures in #Soho have been confirmed as:— Soho Police (@MPSSoho) February 4, 2020
Dean St j/w Old Compton St
Dean St j/w Carlisle Place
Dean St j/w Bateman St
Bateman St j/w Frith St
Meard St j/w Wardour St
St Annes Court j/w Wardour St
Updates will be given if evacuations are required.
End of Twitter post by @MPSSoho
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been contacted for comment.