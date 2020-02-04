Image copyright Twitter/@SteffanHonour Image caption A police cordon was put up around Dean Street again on Tuesday, following similar closures on Monday

Several streets in central London have been cordoned off for a second time in 24 hours after part of an unexploded World War Two bomb was found.

The ordnance was discovered during building work on Monday, prompting the evacuation of buildings in Soho.

On Tuesday, Scotland Yard confirmed on Twitter "another part of yesterday's WW2 ordnance [has] been discovered".

Properties on Dean Street, Richmond Mews, Meard Street and St Anne's Court have been evacuated.

Bateman Street has also been closed.

Skip Twitter post by @MPSSoho Road closures in #Soho have been confirmed as:



Dean St j/w Old Compton St

Dean St j/w Carlisle Place

Dean St j/w Bateman St

Bateman St j/w Frith St

Meard St j/w Wardour St

St Annes Court j/w Wardour St



Updates will be given if evacuations are required. — Soho Police (@MPSSoho) February 4, 2020 Report

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been contacted for comment.