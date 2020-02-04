Image caption Services from Charing Cross to Waterloo East have been suspended after the track defect was found

Trains running through a major London railway station are facing disruption after a broken track was discovered.

Services from Charing Cross to Waterloo East have been suspended after the track defect was found overnight at New Cross.

Southeastern Railway said the track was being repaired and services would be suspended until at least 10:00 GMT.

Thameslink services are also affected between Bedford, Luton and Rainham.

"Response staff are working to replace the damaged piece of track but this is not expected to be completed until 10:00," the train operator said.

Network Rail said the broken track was a "bespoke part" which had to be cut out and replaced.

National Rail said services would be diverted to London Victoria or London Cannon Street.

Great Northern trains into Moorgate are also long experiencing delays following a signal failure, National Rail added.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @NetworkRailSE It's called a "crossing" which is where one track crosses over another, and it's a bespoke part made from either cast or fabricated steel - a big chunk of steel it is too. We can't just clamp the rail and run trains - we have to cut it out and replace it with a new part. /2 pic.twitter.com/aYOj8XxXVf — Network Rail Kent and Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) February 4, 2020 Report

Passengers caught up in the disruption have spoken of their frustration on social media about the lack of information.