Charing Cross: Broken track causes major disruption for commuters
Trains running through a major London railway station are facing disruption after a broken track was discovered.
Services from Charing Cross to Waterloo East have been suspended after the track defect was found overnight at New Cross.
Southeastern Railway said the track was being repaired and services would be suspended until at least 10:00 GMT.
Thameslink services are also affected between Bedford, Luton and Rainham.
"Response staff are working to replace the damaged piece of track but this is not expected to be completed until 10:00," the train operator said.
Network Rail said the broken track was a "bespoke part" which had to be cut out and replaced.
National Rail said services would be diverted to London Victoria or London Cannon Street.
Great Northern trains into Moorgate are also long experiencing delays following a signal failure, National Rail added.
Passengers caught up in the disruption have spoken of their frustration on social media about the lack of information.