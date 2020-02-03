Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption An investigation into the fire in Holborn's Chancery Lane is under way

A fire in London's historic legal district was contained to one building and is understood not to have affected a famous legal library.

About 150 firefighters were called to the Law Society's offices in Holborn's Chancery Lane on Saturday night.

The blaze destroyed the upper floors of number 114, but did not spread to the Law Society's library next door.

The affected offices housed the Law Society Gazette, a legal magazine for solicitors in England and Wales.

Gazette editor Paul Rogerson said archive material had recently been moved to the library at number 113 as the publication prepared to move into the building next door in a few weeks time.

The fire only destroyed IT equipment, he added.

A lawyers' dinner had been taking place when the fire broke out.

Some 28 Law Society members left the building before fire crews arrived at about 22:40 GMT.

Skip Twitter post by @LSlawlibrary Due to a fire, the Law Society library will not be open today (Mon 3 Feb) and the enquiries and document supply service will be unavailable. Members are able to use @LILibrary until we reopen. Nobody was hurt and we hope to resume a normal service on Tue 4 Feb. pic.twitter.com/hnkTKECUzU — Law Society Library (@LSlawlibrary) February 3, 2020 Report

No-one was injured in the fire, London Fire Brigade said, although nearby homes were evacuated .

The fire saw much of the roof and part of the fifth, fourth and third floors well alight, the brigade said.

A Law Society spokesman said the fire was "contained to number 114", although he said it was not yet clear if the library or its reading and common rooms had been affected by smoke or water damage.

"The library holds lots of very special memories for the legal profession," he added.

"We understand the fire service went to some lengths to mitigate any damage."

Image copyright LFB Image caption No-one was injured in the blaze which started on Saturday night

Chief executive Paul Tennant said he was "extremely upset" that fire had broken out in a "wonderful building".

"It is too early to comment on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, but clearly we are extremely upset that this has happened to this wonderful and historic building," Mr Tennant said.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, the brigade said.

Holborn and the surrounding area has been associated with the legal profession since mediaeval times. The library's collection includes old legal text books and case law.