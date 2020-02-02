Image copyright @CuriosE17 Image caption The fire, at the garage in Hoe Street, Walthamstow, broke out shortly before 17:00 GMT

About 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a car workshop in east London.

The fire, at the garage in Hoe Street, Walthamstow, broke out shortly before 17:00 GMT and has spread to two floors of the building, near the Rose and Crown pub.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire was not yet known, adding 10 fire engines were at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing thick smoke from miles away and people in the area said they could smell burning plastic.

Some nearby roads have been shut.