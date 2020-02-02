London

Streatham: Man shot by police after stabbings in London

  • 2 February 2020
Incident scene Image copyright Andy Bullemor
Image caption The incident happened at about 14:00 GMT

A man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in south London, the Met Police have said.

It is believed a number of people have been stabbed in the incident at Streatham High Road, police said.

Witnesses on social media have said they heard three gun shots fired just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday and people were being treated by doctors.

London Ambulance Service said it had a number of resources attending the incident.

One person tweeted: "Something major happening in Streatham High Road. Armed police and roads closed off".

