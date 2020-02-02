Streatham: Man shot by police after stabbings in London
- 2 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in south London, the Met Police have said.
It is believed a number of people have been stabbed in the incident at Streatham High Road, police said.
Witnesses on social media have said they heard three gun shots fired just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday and people were being treated by doctors.
London Ambulance Service said it had a number of resources attending the incident.
One person tweeted: "Something major happening in Streatham High Road. Armed police and roads closed off".
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
End of Twitter post by @metpoliceuk