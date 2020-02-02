Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption The cause of the fire in Holborn is not yet known

Eleven people have been evacuated from flats as firefighters continue to battle a blaze in London's historic legal district.

About 150 firefighters were called to a six-storey office in Holborn's Chancery Lane at 22:40 GMT on Saturday following reports of a fire on the roof.

London Fire Brigade said much of the roof and part of the fifth, fourth and third floors remained alight at 07:00.

About 28 people left the building before emergency services arrived.

City of London Police also advised that a number of road closures were in place around Chancery Lane and has urged people to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Holborn and the surrounding area has been associated with the legal profession since mediaeval times.