Image copyright Met Police Image caption David Dalling was jailed for 10 years having been found guilty of manslaughter

A man who battered his friend to death over a £30 debt has been jailed.

David Dalling, 45, had been drinking with 60-year-old Hubert Hall in Walthamstow, London, on 2 April last year, when the pair began to argue.

Dalling, of Thorparch Road, Lambeth, then threw Mr Hall to the floor and kicked him in the head seven times, fatally injuring the 60-year-old.

He was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 10 years when he appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Mr Hall was discovered motionless in Hoe Street at about 06:30 GMT by a passer-by.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but died the next day having suffered severe blood loss and a traumatic brain injury.

Det Sgt Daniel Yeoman said the defendant had "carried out a brutal, vicious attack on Mr Hall over a petty argument over a £30 debt".

"Dalling then calmly walked away without an ounce of remorse for what he had done to his friend," he said.