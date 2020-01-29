Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 100 Club is a 350 capacity venue on Oxford Street in London

One of London's oldest music venues has been granted special status under a move to protect grassroots venues.

The 100 Club, on Oxford Street, was at risk of closure after more than 75 years, due to financial pressures.

The venue, which has seen the The Rolling Stones, Oasis and The Sex Pistols perform there, will now benefit from 100% business rates relief.

Owner Jeff Horton said the club will continue to support hundreds of artists that take to its stage every year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The club at 100 Oxford Street in the 1940s that later became 100 Club

The 100 Club will be the first music venue to benefit from the NNDR Localism Relief, saving it £76,000 a year, Westminster City Council said.

It comes after discussions with London's Night Czar Amy Lamé about supporting grassroots music venues in the city.

Image copyright Empics Image caption Paul Weller supporting The Moons at the 100 Club in 2013

The club, which began life as a restaurant in the 1940s, has played host to some of the world's most famous artist throughout the years.

But rising rent in the centre of London meant the business was pushed financially, Mr Horton said.

On reading the news of the historic venue's potential closure, Sir Paul McCartney played an intimate lunchtime gig in 2010.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Craig David performs at The 100 Club in 2016

Ms Lamé said: "The 100 Club is an important part of London's music history, providing a stage for up-and-coming and world- renowned acts for more than 75 years.

"Grassroots music venues play a key role in London's thriving nightlife and that is why we've worked closely with The 100 Club and Westminster City Council to secure its future.

"This is the first time that special status has been awarded to a grassroots music venue and it is a great example of what can be done to support venues in our city."