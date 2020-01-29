Image caption Seven people were killed when a tram derailed near to Sandilands tram stop in November 2016

An inquest into the deaths of seven people killed in a tram crash in Croydon will be held in September.

Sixty-one people were also injured - 19 seriously - when the vehicle overturned at Sandilands junction on 9 November 2016.

An initial investigation found the tram was travelling at almost four times the line's speed limit.

Coroner Sarah Ormond Walshe said the 12-week inquest would be held at Croydon Town Hall.

It was previously announced the driver Alfred Dorris would not face prosecution for manslaughter due to a lack of evidence.

Corporate manslaughter charges were also not brought against Transport for London (TfL) or the operator Tram Operations Ltd.

Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35 and Donald Collett, 62, both from Croydon - were all killed in the tram crash.

Ms Ormond Walshe decided that a jury would be needed for the inquest, which is scheduled to start in mid-September.