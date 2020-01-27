Image copyright Met Police Image caption Antoinette Donnegan's body was found at a flat in Battersea on 7 March

A man has been found guilty of killing a woman whose body was found in a south-west London flat.

Antoinette Donnegan, 52, was found dead after police carried out a welfare check at a building in Este Road, near Clapham Junction, on 7 March last year.

Kristian Smith, 41, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of manslaughter on Monday. He was cleared of her murder.

Before his trial Smith pleaded guilty to fraud and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.

He will be sentenced next week.