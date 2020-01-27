Man guilty of killing woman found dead at Battersea flat
- 27 January 2020
A man has been found guilty of killing a woman whose body was found in a south-west London flat.
Antoinette Donnegan, 52, was found dead after police carried out a welfare check at a building in Este Road, near Clapham Junction, on 7 March last year.
Kristian Smith, 41, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of manslaughter on Monday. He was cleared of her murder.
Before his trial Smith pleaded guilty to fraud and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.
He will be sentenced next week.