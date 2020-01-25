Image copyright Google Image caption Police had been called to Mount Pleasant Lane in Clapton over reports of a disturbance

A man has been stabbed to death inside a property in north-east London.

Police were called to the address in Mount Pleasant Lane, Clapton, at 23:30 GMT on Friday after reports of a "disturbance".

The victim was found fatally wounded inside and was declared dead soon after. Officers are working to contact his next of kin, police said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

No-one else is currently being sought by officers over the death, the Metropolitan Police said.