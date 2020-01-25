Clapton stabbing: Murder arrest after man killed
A man has been stabbed to death inside a property in north-east London.
Police were called to the address in Mount Pleasant Lane, Clapton, at 23:30 GMT on Friday after reports of a "disturbance".
The victim was found fatally wounded inside and was declared dead soon after. Officers are working to contact his next of kin, police said.
A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
No-one else is currently being sought by officers over the death, the Metropolitan Police said.