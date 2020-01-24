Dagenham garage fire: 150 firefighters at the scene
- 24 January 2020
Some 150 firefighters are tackling a fire at a car repair workshop in east London.
Fire crews were called to Chadwell Heath Industrial Estate on Kemp Road in Dagenham just before 08:30 GMT.
London Fire Brigade said it did not know the cause of the fire but half of the single storey workshop was alight, creating a lot of "heavy smoke".
"Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut", station commander Barrie May said.
Twenty-five fire engines have been deployed to the site.