Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Graphic footage from PC Stuart Outten's body worn camera showed Rodwan punching the officer before grabbing a sharpened machete

A van driver who repeatedly struck a police officer with a machete during a routine traffic stop has been jailed for what the judge said was a "brutal and shocking" attack.

Muhammad Rodwan, from Luton, slashed PC Stuart Outten, 29, after he was pulled over in Leyton, east London, in August.

Despite his injuries, the PC managed to Tasar Rodwan, 56, twice, subduing him.

At the Old Bailey Mrs Justice Carr jailed Rodwan, who claimed he had been acting in self defence, for 16 years.

A jury at the Old Bailey convicted him on Thursday of wounding but acquitted him of attempted murder on Thursday.

PC Outten suffered wounds to his head and hand from a 2ft-long blade after stopping Rodwan's white van for having no insurance.

The judge told Rodwan: "This was a brutal and a shocking attack with a machete on a police officer carrying out his duties."

She told Rodwan the situation was entirely of his own making, carried out while he was "in a rage".

Rodwan had shown "not a shred of remorse or insight" and "belligerent arrogance", the judge added.