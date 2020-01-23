Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Grenadier Guards carry out ceremonial duties at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle

A soldier in the Queen's ceremonial regiment has been found guilty of carrying out several armed robberies.

Kristopher James-Merrill helped fellow Grenadier Guard Dillon Sharpe raid seven convenience stores in south London with their friend Marlon Wright.

Sharpe, 23, from Dulwich, south-east London, did not stand trial as he had already admitted his guilt.

James-Merrill, 20, from Brixton, was convicted of three counts of robbery and four of attempted robbery.

Wright, a civilian from Mitcham, south-west London, was found guilty of four attempted robberies and three robberies.

'Feared he would be shot'

The trial of James-Merrill and Wright, 25, at Kingston Crown Court heard that they and Sharpe raided seven convenience stores across south London during the summer of 2018.

The court heard that shopkeepers were threatened with an imitation handgun.

James-Merrill and Wright, who were both accused of helping Sharpe, claimed they thought he was running errands and collecting money from friends.

The court heard one shopkeeper suffered injuries to his face and head, while another said he "feared he would be shot and killed" when Sharpe pointed a gun at him.

James-Merrill, who had served in Afghanistan, was cleared of seven counts of possessing an imitation firearm.

Sharpe admitted four attempted robberies, three robberies and seven counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A date for sentencing has not yet been set.