Leyton machete attack: Van driver guilty of wounding PC
- 23 January 2020
A van driver who repeatedly struck a police officer with a machete during a routine traffic stop has been found guilty of wounding with intent.
Muhammad Rodwan attacked PC Stuart Outten after he was pulled over in Leyton, east London, on 7 August.
The officer was badly injured and has yet to return to work.
Rodwan, 56, of Luton, had claimed he was acting in self defence. He was convicted of wounding with intent but found not guilty of attempted murder.