Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police were called at about 19:40 GMT on Sunday to reports of a disturbance in Elmstead Road

A man has been charged in connection to a triple stabbing in east London.

The victims - aged 29, 30 and 38 - died following a fight in Seven Kings, Ilford, on Sunday evening.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, the Met Police said.

He is due to appear in custody at Redbridge Magistrates' Court later. A 39-year-old man who was also arrested remains in police custody.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police said they "are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder"

The two men were held on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

Police said the 29-year-old man who has been charged remains under investigation in connection with the murders.

The deaths are not thought to be gang related and officers "are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder", the force added.