Image copyright Facebook Image caption Flamur Beqiri had a wife and young child

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 36-year-old was shot dead in front of his wife and child.

Flamur Beqiri, a Swedish national, died yards from his home in Battersea Church Road, south-west London, on Christmas Eve.

Police said the shooting could have been a "targeted attack".

The 22-year-old suspect was held under a European Arrest Warrant at Copenhagen Airport on Monday pending extradition back to the UK, the Met said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The crime scene where Flamur Beqiri, 36, a father of one, was shot dead on 27 December 2019 in south-west London

Mr Beqiri was of Albanian heritage and had been living in London for four or five years.

The Met previously said it believed he may have been involved in some criminality in Sweden.

According to reports, Mr Beqiri is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.