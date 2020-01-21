Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police were called at about 19:40 GMT on Sunday to reports of a disturbance in Elmstead Road.

A fight in which three men were stabbed to death may have been part of an "ongoing dispute", police have said.

The victims, in their late 20s and early 30s, died in Seven Kings, Ilford, east London, on Sunday evening.

Two men, aged 29 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Metropolitan Police said it believed the five men were involved in another altercation the previous evening at the nearby Krystel Banqueting venue.

It is thought those involved were known to each other and were from the Sikh and Hindu communities, the Met said.

Image caption A number of crime scenes remain in place

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: "At this early stage, I do not believe this was gang or race-related.

"But I believe there may have been an ongoing dispute between those involved.

"We believe the five men were involved in an altercation the previous evening at Krystel Banqueting that spilled out onto the High Road."

He appealed for anyone who may have seen either incident to contact detectives.

The Met said a fight broke out between two groups who were armed with knives in Elmstead Road just after 19:30 GMT on Sunday.

Emergency services were called and the three victims, who are yet to be formally identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One eyewitness described the aftermath of the fight as "absolute chaos".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Extra officers will be on patrol in the Seven Kings area, police said

During a visit to the area on Monday, London mayor Sadiq Khan described what had happened as "shocking, horrific and scary".

The stabbings bring the number of homicide investigations launched by the Met in 2020 to six.