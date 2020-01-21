Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The last trains run about 00:30 GMT and start up again at 05:13 GMT

Residents in the City of London are calling for speed restrictions on late night Tube trains to ease "unacceptable high levels of noise and vibration".

Tube trains pass over points 5m (16ft) below Brandon Mews in the Barbican in east London.

People living there say the problem has got worse in recent years because of new trains and cuts to Transport for London's (TFL) maintenance budget.

TfL has been approached for comment on the residents' concerns.

A recent trial saw temporary speed restrictions on the Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines under Brandon Mews cut noise levels by seven decibels.

The last trains run about 00:30 GMT and start up again at 05:13 GMT.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A resident said trains run every three minutes

Barbican Association member Richard Collins, who has been lobbying TfL to tackle the problem, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Some people are badly affected, it has been very intrusive."

He said when the trains run "it is fairly constant with trains running at about three-minute intervals".

"What we would like to see is the removal of the crossovers, where the trains can switch between the eastbound and westbound tracks to Aldgate. That's really key and we would like TFL to have a higher maintenance budget."

TfL has recently laid new track for about 200m (650ft) between Barbican and Moorgate stations which reduced the noise for some residents in the area, but not for people living in Brandon Mews, according to Mr Collins.