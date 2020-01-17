Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joshua Cohen's family ran the Beigel Bake bakery in Brick Lane

A man has admitted stabbing to death his mother and sister at their north London home.

Joshua Cohen, 29, was given an indefinite hospital order in 2018 after a trial of issue found he had killed Louise Cohen, 64, and Hannah Cohen, 33.

Cohen returned to court after an improvement in his mental health where he admitted two counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

At the Old Bailey hearing he was given a hospital order without limit of time.

The 29-year-old, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the two women.

Prosecutor Sarah Whitehouse QC said his pleas were accepted on the basis of psychiatric reports.

Image caption Cohen was given an indefinite hospital order in 2018

The two victims were attacked in the basement of the six-bedroom home in Golders Green on 11 August 2017.

The court previously heard Cohen, whose family ran the Beigel Bake bakery in Brick Lane, lived in an annex in the garden of the house and killed the two women after Mrs Cohen let him into the home.

Psychiatrist Dr Shamir Patel, who had seen Cohen four times over the last two years, told the court his condition was "extremely severe" and one of the worst he had seen in his 15-year career.

In victim impact statements read to the court, Cohen's three surviving siblings spoke of their fears for the safety of their families in the future.

Judge Richard Marks QC said it was clear the defendant was "a very, very sick man".

He told the family: "I have read of your concerns expressed by you for the future but I'm entirely confident it will be a long time before he will be released in the community."