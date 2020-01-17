Image copyright PA Media

Guardian columnist Owen Jones has been the subject of an "unrelenting" campaign of abuse by far-right sympathisers, a court has heard.

Mr Jones, 35, made the comments during a hearing of a man accused of launching a homophobic attack on him at the Lexington pub in Islington last year.

James Healy, 40, allegedly targeted Mr Jones because of his media profile as a left-wing and LGBQT rights activist.

He admits the attack but denies it was motivated by Mr Jones's sexuality.

The defendant said he did not know who Mr Jones was, claiming he assaulted him because he barged him inside the north London pub, spilling his drink, and did not apologise.

Mr Jones suffered cuts and swelling to his back and head, and bruises all down his body in the assault during his birthday night out on 17 August.

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged "politically motivated" attack on Mr Jones in August 2019

In his evidence at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Mr Jones said: "I'm an unapologetic socialist, I'm an anti-racist, I'm an anti-fascist and I've consistently used my profile to advocate left-wing causes."

Mr Jones has almost a million Twitter followers, 125,000 followers on Instagram and 350,000 followers on Facebook.

"What I use these platforms for is to advocate left-wing ideas and a passion and unwavering commitment to opposing racism, fascism, Islamophobia and homophobia," he told the court.

"Almost every single day I am the subject of an unrelenting campaign [of abuse] by far-right sympathisers.

"They've come to see me as this hate figure in their ranks."

'Attacked from behind'

Mr Jones said he received death threats on a daily basis, adding: "It's the combination of being left-wing, gay, anti-fascist - that's everything the far right hate."

Describing the evening before the attack, Mr Jones said: "My recollection is that I was saying goodbye to a friend and then I was on the floor completely disoriented.

"In those 10 seconds, I don't really remember what happened because I was attacked from behind, I had no sense of what was going to happen."

When asked about the claim he had knocked Mr Healy's drink, he said: "That absolutely did not happen.

"If I thought I had accidentally spilled someone's drink, I would apologise profusely, I would say, 'I'm so sorry' and I would insist - whether they liked it or not - on buying them another drink."

Following Mr Healy's arrest, a search of his home revealed a photograph of him performing a Nazi salute.

The court heard the photo showed Mr Healy as a teenager but had been printed out in 2015.

Mr Healy also allegedly had a football hooligan flag adorned with SS symbols and a collection of pin badges linked to white supremacist groups.

The defendant, who has admitted affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, is facing a trial of issue to determine his motivation for attacking Mr Jones.

Mr Healy, from Portsmouth, is due to be sentenced on 11 February.